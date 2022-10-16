Manchester City all-time top goal scorers: Aguero leads the way

Goal takes a look at Manchester City's top 20 goal scorers of all time

Manchester City fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate since the 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi United Group and Sergio Aguero was often at the heart of those moments of joy.

The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the greatest and deadliest strikers of his generation and had an incredibly successful spell at the Etihad, scoring 260 goals in a career that lasted a decade.

His goal against QPR in the last seconds of the game to snatch the Premier League title from arch-rivals Manchester United will live in the hearts of City fans forever.

With 177 goals in 494 appearances, Eric Brook occupies second spot in City's goal scoring charts.

An unorthodox left-winger, Brook played a crucial role in helping City achieve promotion in 1928 and was the club’s main marksman for a long period. Brook bagged double figures for Man City for 11 consecutive seasons and was a crucial figure.

The third player on the illustrious list of goal-scorers is Tommy Johnson. The former England international holds the record for scoring the most goals for Manchester City in a single season. He was known for his left-footed thunderous strikes and guided the Citizens to glory in the second division in 1927.

The list also features England winger Raheem Sterling, who moved to Manchester in 2015 from Liverpool and scored 131 goals for his club.

The attacker captured 10 titles in the seven seasons he spent at the club, which included four Premier League titles, helping Manchester City reach unimaginable heights in the last decade.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are the only two active City players on the list, but it feels inevitable that Erling Haaland will make his way into the top 20 sooner rather than later following his impressive start to life at the Etihad.

Manchester City top 20 goal scorers of all time

PositionPlayerGoalsMatchesYears

1

Sergio Aguero

260

389

2011-2021

2

Eric Brook

177

494

1928-1940

3

Tommy Johnson

166

354

1920-1930

4

Colin Bell

153

501

1966-1979

5

Joe Hayes

152

364

1953-1965

=5

Billy Meredith

152

394

1894-1905,1921-1924

7

Francis Lee

148

330

1967-1974

8

Tommy Browell

139

247

1913-1926

9

Billie Gillespie

132

231

1897-1905

=9

Fred Tilson

132

273

1928-1938

11

Raheem Sterling

131

339

2015-2022

12

Shaun Goater

103

212

1998-2003

13

Gabriel Jesus

95

236

2017-2022

14

Kevin De Bruyne

87

321

2015-

15

Yaya Toure

82

316

2010-2018

16

Niall Quinn

78

218

1990-1996

17

David Silva

77

436

2010-2020

18

Carlos Tevez

73

148

2009-2013

19

Edin Dzeko

72

189

2011-2015

20

Riyad Mahrez

65

202

2013-