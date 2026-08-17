Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 1 23 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off on 23 August 2026 at 13:00 GMT (9:00 AM EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 SAST).

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Premier League opener in Manchester

Manchester City kick off their 2026/27 Premier League campaign at home as they welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium. Coming off a testing afternoon in the Community Shield, City will look to immediately assert their authority in front of their home supporters and set an energetic tone for the new league season. For Bournemouth, a trip to Manchester on Matchweek 1 presents a severe opening benchmark against high-calibre opposition.

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The Cityzens' reset: Shaking off Community Shield disappointment

Enzo Maresca’s side enter the Premier League opener seeking a swift response following a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on August 16. Despite controlling periods of possession, early defensive concessions and missed chances proved costly as goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard sealed the result for the Gunners. With key figures like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and new arrivals looking to gel rapidly, City aim to sharpen their clinical edge and defensive discipline back on home turf.

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The Cherries' challenge to upset City

AFC Bournemouth head to the Etihad Stadium intent on frustrating City’s setup through tight defensive organisation and rapid counter-attacks. The Cherries showed their ability to push top teams to the limit late last season, battling City to a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in May 2026 thanks to a strike from Eli Junior Kroupi before Erling Haaland netted a late stoppage-time equaliser. Bournemouth will lean heavily on that resilience as they attempt to break down City's pressing structure on opening day.

Head-to-head history: Dominant record with tight recent clashes

Historically, Manchester City have enjoyed overwhelming dominance in this fixture, holding an unbeaten streak across their Premier League encounters against Bournemouth. However, recent meetings have tightened; alongside their 1-1 league draw in May 2026, City narrowly edged the Cherries 2-1 in a hard-fought FA Cup Quarter-Final in early 2025. City will look to maintain their commanding home standard, while Bournemouth fight to claim a historic first Premier League win at the Etihad.

Team news & squads

Manchester City head into the match with a significant number of absentees. Rodri, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, and Matheus Nunes are all listed as unavailable. Maresca has no confirmed probable lineup at this stage, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bournemouth have an even longer list of players unavailable for Marco Rose. Eli Junior Kroupi, Veljko Milosavljevic, Amine Adli, David Brooks, Tyler Adams, and Julian Araujo are all sidelined through injury. Ryan Christie is also absent, serving a suspension. As with City, no projected starting XI has been confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester City's last five results make for mixed reading. They won two of their pre-season friendlies, beating Atletico Madrid 3-1 and defeating the K-League All Stars 3-1 on tour. A draw against Inter and a defeat in their final warm-up aside, the most significant result came on Sunday when Arsenal beat them 3-0 in the Community Shield. Their last competitive league outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in May.

Bournemouth's pre-season record shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat across five matches. The standout result was a 10-1 thrashing of Genoa, though the quality of that opposition must be weighed accordingly. They also beat Augsburg 5-2 away and St. Pauli 4-1 before drawing 2-2 with Real Betis and losing 2-1 to Mainz 05 most recently. Rose's side scored 20 goals across those five fixtures and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in May 2026, a Premier League fixture that denied City a straightforward win on the road. Before that, City had won three of the previous four encounters, including a 3-1 home win in November 2025 and a 3-1 victory at the Etihad in May 2025. Bournemouth's only win across the last five head-to-head meetings came in a 2-1 home league victory in November 2024.