Man Utd’s selfish stars told they would be ‘better off playing golf or tennis’

’s selfish stars have been told that they would be “better off playing golf or tennis”, with Paul Parker seeing too many players that are not fully committed to the cause.

That is one of several issues considered to be undermining the efforts of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at present.

The Red Devils boss finds himself falling under mounting pressure as he struggles to deliver consistency with an underperforming side.

Transfer talk is doing his cause few favours, with Paul Pogba among those who continue to see their respective futures called into question.

Former United defender Parker feels a number of so-called stars have their eye on a move elsewhere, with their performance levels dropping as a result.

He told Eurosport when taking aim at the mess left behind by a former boss and the rebuilding job the current coach faces: “The squad that has been destroyed by [Jose] Mourinho has taken another hit because the new manager still doesn't think they're up to it.

“So they take it personally because today's footballers take things personally rather than going out and wanting to prove someone wrong.

“They would rather sit back and wait until they get their next move - because people will gamble on them since the money allows them to.

“Before, a manager would have said 'yes I'll take you but you're going to have to take a wage drop because you haven't really cut it there'. It would give players an incentive to work hard and earn that contract again, which a lot of them don't want to do any more.

“You don't have to be a rocket scientist or even a football fan to work out something is going wrong at Manchester United. Everyone has got a say on what is happening to that football club.

“Right now, United haven't got team players. Life today is about how many followers we've got on Instagram or Twitter so everyone is out there with their own agenda, not understanding that football is a team game.

“Most of them would be better off playing golf or tennis where they can do it on their own because some of them are not suited to playing a team game.”

United have taken just nine points from eight Premier League games this season, with that return leaving them languishing in 12th place.

Solskjaer is now sweating on his job at Old Trafford, with it suggested by some that he could be on borrowed time despite there being an acceptance that it is going to take several years to get the Red Devils right.