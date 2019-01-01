Manchester United's Pereira joins Hearts on loan

The 23-year-old will have a fifth spell on loan away from Old Trafford after being sent to Edinburgh for the season

have loaned goalkeeper Joel Pereira to Scottish Premiership side Hearts for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old was part of United's squad for their pre-season tour of and Asia, featuring as a half-time substitute in the wins against Perth Glory and .

Pereira has made just three competitive appearances for United since emerging from their academy in 2015, however, and was behind David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Subject to international clearance, the Under-21 international will embark on his fifth spell away from Old Trafford.

Pereira joined United from Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax in 2012 and was sent out on his first loan spell to Rochdale three years later, with a stint at Belenenses following the next season.

The shot-stopper spent the first half of last season at Vitoria Setubal before concluding it at Belgian side Kortrijk. Despite his many loan moves, however, he is yet to make more than 10 appearances for a single side.

He will compete with Colin Doyle and Zdenek Zlamal for a spot in the Jambos first team and could make his debut on Friday as Craig Levein's team line up against in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

Pereira, whose contract at Old Trafford runs until 2021, is the second United player to move to Tynecastle in recent years, following in the footsteps of Demetri Mitchell, who spent a season and a half with the Edinburgh side.

Hearts finished sixth in the Premiership last season and have collected just one point from their first two matches in the league this term.

The Jam Tarts have already signed Steven Naismith on a permanent basis from Norwich, Jamie Walker and Conor Washington joined from and Sheffield Untied, respectively, and Loic Damour arrived from .

United, on the other hand, have invested heavily with Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in from , Harry Maguire joining in a record-breaking transfer from Leicester and Daniel James being signed from Swansea.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku was sold to and Ander Herrera and Antonio left the club on free transfers.