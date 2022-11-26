H. Mejbri
Man Utd youngster Hannibal angers Australia star Duke at World Cup as he throws ball at him while he was laying on floor injured
Ritabrata Banerjee
10:44 GMT 26/11/2022
- Hannibal threw the ball at Duke
- The Australian lay on the ground injured
- Australia lead 1-0 against Tunisia
WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United youngster's action did cause some tension between the two players initially but Mejbri immediately apologised to Australian as the referee intervened and pacified the situation.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitchell Duke handed Australia the lead in the 23rd minute of the game when he headed a cross from Craig Goodwin into the back of the net.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR TUNISIA? With the Socceroos leading at half time, Tunisia to find an equaliser soon to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stage. They next take on France on November 30.
