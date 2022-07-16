Man Utd release white 2022-23 away kit in throwback to 1999 treble-winners

It's another throwback effort from adidas, but will it help inspire success on the pitch at Old Trafford?

Manchester United have unveiled their new away kit for 2022-23, revealing a white change strip from adidas. Historically, United have often had a white jersey within their collection, with plenty of third kits favouring that colour palette down the years.

This is the first time since 2015-16 that their away kit has headed down that path, though, with black, gold, salmon and blue offerings released in more recent times.

Similar to the club’s home kit for the upcoming campaign, United have opted to incorporate the club crest within a shield – with that approach throwing back to 2006-07 and the iconic kits from their historic 1999 treble-winning campaign.

United say of their latest design: “Perfect for any occasion, the away shirt is constructed with a subtle helix pattern, which is engineered into the fabric of the jersey. The pattern reflects the three pillars of the club’s philosophy: youth, courage, and success.

“Inspired by the rich, graphical DNA of Manchester United shirts from the past, the fluid lines represent elements of the 1990s, with the engineered collars and cuffs also inspired by the strong visual identity of the club.”

Manchester United 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The Manchester United 2022-23 away kit is available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, with authentic and replica versions being produced.

It is available now from adidas and through the club’s official online shop.

Authentic Manchester United away shirt 2022-23

Get it from adidas for £100 ($119)

Men’s Manchester United away shirt 2022-23

Get it from adidas for £70 ($84)

Women’s Manchester United away shirt 2022-23

Get it from adidas for £70 ($84)

Youth/baby Manchester United away shirt 2022-23

Get the junior shirt from adidas for £50 ($60)

Get the minikit from adidas for £45 ($53)

Get the baby kit from adidas for £38 ($45)

