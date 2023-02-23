Manchester United vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Barcelona in the Europa League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Only one between Manchester United and Barcelona can progress to the 2022-23 Europa League Round of 16 when the two sides meet at Old Trafford for their second-leg knock-out contest on Thursday after the first leg at Camp Nou ended in a 2-2 draw.

From the moment Marcos Alonso scored the opener back in Spain, Marcus Rashford would chase down and topple the scoreline in United's favour - scoring one and forcing an own-goal off Jules Kounde.

However, amid a flurry of saves by David de Gea, Raphinha finally found the back of the net in order to set up a mouth-watering second leg clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.

Man Utd vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Barcelona Date: February 23, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 24) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN (Spanish-language), UniMás (Spanish-language), Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show Europa League games with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN, UniMás Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream UK BT Sport 2/Ultimate BT TV India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV Malaysia N/A DAZN Singapore N/A DAZN

Man Utd team news & squad

Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are available for the second leg after missing the previous tie on account of their bans, with Casemiro continuing in the middle, irrespective of the Brazilian completing his three-game domestic suspension.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek won't be back anytime soon. The likes of Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Antony are edging closer to return, although Jadon Sancho looks set to slot in for the latter over Alejandro Garnacho as well.

With Martinez back, Raphael Varane would leave Victor Lindelof on the bench, while Marcus Rashford should take back the number 10 role from Wout Weghorst.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Barcelona team news & squad

Gavi is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and with Pedri a victim of a hamstring injury from the first-leg, the midfield duo joins Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines, who is out with a thigh injury.

Ronald Araujo returns after serving a domestic ban, and Sergio Busquets will need to play alongside Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie in the middle.

No Gavi means Ansu Fati starts on the left.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati