Man Utd urged to launch Haaland & Emre Can raids by former Red Devils midfielder

Kleberson struggled to make the impact expected of him at Old Trafford, but he believes a Norwegian striker and German midfielder could succeed

have been told to explore two transfer options by former star Kleberson, with Erling Haaland considered to be a striker who would bring “something different” and Emre Can a midfielder who could be “great” in the engine room.

Those at Old Trafford are in the process of piecing together recruitment plans for the January transfer window and beyond.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he hopes to be in a position to further bolster his ranks over the winter.

Goal has learned that prolific Red Bull Salzburg frontman Haaland, who has 19 goals to his name in just 22 appearances this season, is on United’s radar along with winger Jadon Sancho.

Kleberson believes the Norwegian teenager would be a shrewd addition, telling BonusCodeBets: “Haaland is a player wanted by many clubs, not just Manchester United.

“He would bring something different to United that would really help them when attacking. Ole is looking to build for the future and with Haaland United can start to compete again.”

While an exciting striker would add extra firepower to the United ranks, Kleberson believes another body in the middle of the park would also aid the cause.

Former man Can knows all about life in the Premier League and could be freed to take on a new challenge at Old Trafford amid struggles for game time at Serie A champions Juventus.

“Emre Can would be a great player to help in the midfield at United,” added 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson.

“I know he used to play for their rivals Liverpool, but it is important to see what good things he would bring to the club.

“Not only would he help United for the future and he would add strength within the midfield for this season.”

Kleberson has also backed Solskjaer’s decision to show faith in academy graduates this season, while tipping fellow countryman Fred to come good after enduring a testing time in England to this point.

He added: “At the moment, United are focusing on the young players and looking into the future for the club.

“Ole has started a lot of young players this season and they are starting to look good. We look much better going forward and more secure in defence.

“When I first saw Andrea Pereira and Fred play together in midfield, I was worried for the team but now when I see them play together, they look strong and solid.”

The Red Devils, who have become upwardly mobile once more in the Premier League, will return to action on Sunday when they take in a trip to surprise package .