Man Utd urge fans to stay away from behind-closed-doors fixtures as club refund for remaining games

The Premier League is preparing to return without spectators and the Red Devils have asked their supporters to co-operate

have emailed supporters to ask them to stay away from the stadiums when games are played behind closed doors to help keep everyone safe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will return to the club’s Carrington training base this week after a unanimous vote in a Premier League meeting on Monday gave the go-ahead for small group training sessions to resume.

The team will have a phased return to training over the next few weeks with the hope that the Premier League can resume some time in June. A date has yet to be agreed for the restart of the league but it is widely accepted that games will be played behind closed doors due to the dangers of Covid-19.

Concerns have been raised that supporters will gather outside the empty grounds on matchday and initially it was proposed fixtures would be held at neutral venues to mitigate the possibility. That idea has since been dismissed but there has still been some concern about the potential for crowds gathering.

In an email sent to season-ticket holders on Tuesday morning, United asked for co-operation from the fans and said all efforts were being made to ensure games were being broadcast.

The email read: “We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home.

“To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the best broadcast coverage of our games.

“We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays. By supporting from home and following government guidance, you will be playing your part to keep your friends and family and all United fans safe.

“This united effort to stay at home will give us the best chance of protecting the health of everyone in our community.”

United had four Premier League home games left in the current campaign and confirmed to season-ticket holders they would be refunded the cost for those fixtures.

Supporters who had yet to renew their tickets for next season will have the fee deducted off their season ticket for the next campaign, while fans who had already paid for next season have been given a refund.

Match tickets for the clash against LASK will be refunded once the club have received confirmation from UEFA on what will happen with the clash.