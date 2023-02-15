- Antony reportedly has leg injury
- McTominay issue undisclosed
- Martial dealing with hip problem
WHAT HAPPENED? The three players join Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek as first-team members currently injured. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer will miss Manchester United's first leg against Barcelona because of suspension.
Casemiro is serving a three-match domestic ban but is available for the European fixture.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injuries and suspensions leave Manchester United short-handed, and Erik ten Hag will lean on some players who aren't usually in his first-choice plans. Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred and Wout Weghorst are all candidates to start.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Ten Hag complained last week that fixture congestion contributed to injuries in his team, telling reporters: “With the World Cup in between there’s a lot of load – overload on the players, that’s quite clear. That process is already longer term coming on, that the load on the players is too much."
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After the first leg of the Europa League knockouts play-off, the Red Devils play Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League and then host Barcelona in the return leg next Thursday.