'Everyone will be silent' - Man Utd boss Ten Hag backs Ronaldo to hush critics following disappointing start to season

Erik Ten Hag has given Cristiano Ronaldo his backing despite the Manchester United striker's poor start to the season.

Ronaldo has one goal this season

Striker has started only three games

Ten Hag believes he'll rediscover form

WHAT HAPPENED? After losing their opening two games of the season, Ten Hag's United have won their last four Premier League matches, including wins against Liverpool and Arsenal. Ronaldo has occupied a place on the bench as in-form Marcus Rashford leads the line for United, but Ten Hag believes the Portuguese will show everyone his quality soon enough.

WHAT HE SAID: In an interview with Sky Sports Ten Hag said: "It’s quite normal. We had lots of players perform well for their nations. Some players who are maybe in a less shape, but one who can deal with that is Cristiano Ronaldo. His whole career the whole world looks at him and has high expectations of him and I’m sure he will come back. His whole career he scores and does well and everyone will be silent. I have every confidence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has scored just one goal this season, against Sheriff in the Europa League. He also struggled in the recent International break, failing to net in Portugal's games against Czech Republic and Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will be hoping to play his part in the Manchester derby later today, however, long-term the striker will just be looking to find his form ahead on the World Cup next month.