Man Utd teenagers Diallo and Greenwood link up for goal in 15-year Premier League first

The teenagers combined to equalise for the Red Devils in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood recorded a rare feat when they linked up for a Manchester United goal against Leicester on Tuesday.

Diallo assisted Greenwood to equalise for the Red Devils in the first half of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Diallo, 18, charged down the wing and cut back to his 19-year-old team-mate who took a touch on the edge of the box, evaded a challenge and then smashed into the bottom corner.

What was special about the goal?

The goal is the first time a teenager has assisted another teenager for a Premier League goal in 15 years.

2006 - Amad Diallo Traore assisting Mason Greenwood is the first time two teenagers have combined for a Premier League goal since May 2006, when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton. Dirtbags. #MUNLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

Thomas sets record against United

Greenwood's goal cancelled out an earlier strike from another teenager, Leicester left-back Luke Thomas.

19 - At 19 years and 335 days, Luke Thomas is the youngest player to score his first Premier League goal in a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Stage. #MUNLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

The 19-year-old volleyed into the top corner just 10 minutes into the clash to register his first league goal.

He is the youngest player ever to net his maiden Premier League goal against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

