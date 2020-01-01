Man Utd target Alex Telles could leave Porto, admits head coach Conceicao

The 27-year-old scored a pair of goals on Saturday as he continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford

head coach Sergio Conceicao has admitted that target Alex Telles could leave the club.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian left-back, who scored a pair of goals from the penalty spot in Porto's 3-1 win over Braga on Saturday.

Plenty of other clubs have had their eye on the 27-year-old including PSG, who were in talks for a move earlier this year.

More teams

But, as United reportedly appear close to a deal, Conceicao has opened the door for his full-back to exit, saying he would be comfortable with Telles leaving as long as a replacement is brought in.

"I don't think about it," Conceicao said about a possible exit for Telles, insisting that he does not concern himself with the transfer market.

"The market is not about me," Conceicao added. "I am not a manager, I am a coach and I have to train the players I have. Obviously I would like to count on everyone and if someone else came in, I would not be upset at all."

Conceicao reserved praise for Telles, who put the transfer talk aside against Braga to turn in a strong performance including his brace from the spot.

"I must praise and emphasise Alex's professionalism," Conceicao said. "It is not easy with all this news to play the game he played today.

"I know the character and personality of the players and I know that until the last day, be it tomorrow or 10 years from now, they will do their best.”

Speaking after the game, Telles said he is looking to focus solely on his performances on the pitch, stating that his representatives will handle all of his off-field business.

"I’m a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work," Telles told Sport TV.

Article continues below

"You know that and so do my team-mates. Whatever happens, I’m focused on the club, I’m here, I’m playing.

"I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is. If I knew anything [about a transfer], I wouldn’t need to have people working for me.

"I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work."