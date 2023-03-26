Man Utd takeover latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets Paul Mitchell as sporting director if successful

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring Paul Mitchell to Manchester United as sporting director if his takeover bid is successful.

British billionaire has submitted United bid

Mancunian Paul Mitchell linked with role

Has worked at Southampton, Spurs and RB Leipzig

WHAT HAPPENED? The Independent claim the INEOS magnate has earmarked former Tottenham and RB Leipzig director of football Mitchell – who is from Stalybridge in Greater Manchester – for a senior role in United's structure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitchell, whose reputation as a recruitment guru is worldwide, has confirmed he is leaving his current position at Monaco and hinted that he is looking for a Premier League role. Talks with Liverpool have reportedly broken down and Mitchell has been regularly linked with United, even meeting with Ralf Rangnick last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ratcliffe is battling with a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim al Thani for the purchase of United. Both groups submitted their improved bids this week, with current owners the Glazers looking to sell for a figure in the region of £5bn-6bn.

DID YOU KNOW? Mitchell is credited with the 'discovery' of Dele Alli when he was at MK Dons, signing him for just £5m for Spurs. Mitchell had previously been head of recruitment at Milton Keynes.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNITED TAKEOVER? The Glazers will consider all the bids submitted this week before making a decision on the sale of United. They are under no obligation to sell and could still accept a minority stake offer, retaining overall control.