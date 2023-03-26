Man Utd takeover latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets Paul Mitchell as sporting director if successful

- British billionaire has submitted United bid
- Mancunian Paul Mitchell linked with role
- Has worked at Southampton, Spurs and RB Leipzig
WHAT HAPPENED? The Independent claim the INEOS magnate has earmarked former Tottenham and RB Leipzig director of football Mitchell – who is from Stalybridge in Greater Manchester – for a senior role in United's structure.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitchell, whose reputation as a recruitment guru is worldwide, has confirmed he is leaving his current position at Monaco and hinted that he is looking for a Premier League role. Talks with Liverpool have reportedly broken down and Mitchell has been regularly linked with United, even meeting with Ralf Rangnick last season.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Ratcliffe is battling with a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim al Thani for the purchase of United. Both groups submitted their improved bids this week, with current owners the Glazers looking to sell for a figure in the region of £5bn-6bn.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty/GOALGetty
DID YOU KNOW? Mitchell is credited with the 'discovery' of Dele Alli when he was at MK Dons, signing him for just £5m for Spurs. Mitchell had previously been head of recruitment at Milton Keynes.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNITED TAKEOVER? The Glazers will consider all the bids submitted this week before making a decision on the sale of United. They are under no obligation to sell and could still accept a minority stake offer, retaining overall control.