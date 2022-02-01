Manchester United have stopped selling Mason Greenwood's shirt online and Nike has announced a suspension to its working relationship with the forward following “disturbing allegations” made against the England international.

The 20-year-old was suspended by United on Sunday, January 30 after images and voice recordings of alleged offences were circulated on social media.

Greater Manchester Police has also confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greenwood shirt sales stopped online

Greenwood's shirt has been removed from sale from the club's online store following the allegations.

Customers can not currently select the 20-year-old's name as an option for the back of products and he can no longer be seen on the list of players on the club's official online shop.

A search for his name on the page returns the result 'your search for mason greenwood did not match any products.'

Nike statement

A spokesperson for the sportswear giant told Reuters: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Statement from Man Utd on allegations

The Premier League club said on Sunday: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The Red Devils later added: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Police statement

A statement made by local authorities said: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing."

GMP added as an investigation continues: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”