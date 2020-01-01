Man Utd still eyeing Grealish move - but do they really need Aston Villa ace?

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been a long-term target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Red Devils are now in fine form and scoring freely

A 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, a forward line that is on fire and a place in the top four in their own hands – things are going very well for right now.

There has been vast improvement in all departments at Old Trafford since January, with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes lifting the entire team.

Paul Pogba’s return from injury has also given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a wealth of options in midfield, and with Covid-19 expected to have an impact on this summer’s transfer window, it is looking more and more likely the international will stay remain with the club heading into 2020-21..

So, what does that mean for transfer targets such as Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho? Do United still want them and, more importantly, do they need them?

While Solskjaer has been impressed by his team's performances since the resumption of the Premier League after the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play in March, there is an acceptance that the squad is still not where it needs to be.

For all the good work United have done in closing the gap on the top four to two points, they are still 34 points off champions ; it’s a gulf in class they need to close.

“We've got to improve the ones we've got here but we will never stand still," Solskjaer said about the possibility of new signings. "You can't think, 'We've cracked this.' The emphasis is on improving the team all the time."

United have been impressive in the past few weeks but they know they need to better if they are going to secure a first league title since 2013.

As strong as the starting XI looks at the moment, it would only require a couple of injuries to key men to change the whole outlook.

Solskjaer started what could be argued as his second string against in the quarter-final, and it was one of the worst displays of the season.

There was no rhythm, barely any creativity and they struggled to break down a team who are destined for relegation this term.

Grealish has long been touted to add to United's creativity and, if this were a normal summer, it is likely they would have already bid for the playmaker.

However, there is currently no official offer on the table. In a distorted season and disrupted transfer window, United are waiting to finalise their plans.

At 24, though, Grealish is just one year older than the club's 'ideal age' for a new signing, and Goal can confirm that they are still interested in the Villa captain despite the recent run of good form.

Grealish’s style and adaptability means he would fit in perfectly to Solskjaer’s fluid front line. While he is mainly used on the left by Dean Smith, Grealish can play anywhere across the frontline, be that as a No.9, a No.10 or a winger.

Such versatility is adored at Old Trafford, where United's front five regularly change positions during games.

Solskjaer has also been keen to stress that competition for places is key to his team's continued improvement. For too long, United have struggled with a lack of squad depth. When their best players have been injured, they have not had top-quality replacements, which has affected results and, thus, league placings.

Grealish, of course, has a strong bond with his hometown club but he is believed to be open to leaving in order to take the next step in his development.

He may not be guaranteed to start every game at Old Trafford in the way he is at Villa Park, but the way in which United are progressing under Solskjaer means a transfer represents a chance to win trophies.

Solskjaer insists Thursday night’s Premier League clash against Villa will not be an audition for Grealish. United already know what he is capable of and how he can boost their midfield options.

“There's been loads said about him and we need to be aware of him, if he's off the left, middle or right, as he attracts players to him," Solskjaer acknowledged. "But there's not just one good player in that Villa team, there are a lot of them."

The United boss is more than aware of the danger Grealish poses. He would rather have to worry about how to fit him into his own starting line-up than his presence in the opposition's.