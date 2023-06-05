Man Utd signing Harry Kane and Declan Rice won’t win them the Premier League, claims Andy Cole

Manchester United have been told that simply signing big stars like Harry Kane and Declan Rice will not guarantee them success.

Cole warns United against more spending

'Gap to City is too big'

Kane, Rice and Mount among transfer targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Former United striker Andy Cole believes the gap to bridge between United and the Premier League's dominant force, Manchester City, is too big – as shown by the collapse of Arsenal in this season's title race.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Boyle Sports Cole said: "If Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham and United wants to spend £80m+ on a 29-year-old, soon to be 30, then that's entirely up to them.

"If United buy Kane and someone like Declan Rice, they still wouldn't be able to win the league anyway because the point gap between City is too big. Two players can improve your team, but they won't make you overtake City. Everyone was talking about Arsenal winning the league this season and they folded because City are the better team and have the better squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane and Rice are two players United are known to covet, but would likely cost them upwards of £100m each in this summer's transfer window, as established England internationals. United also want Chelsea's Mason Mount and are considering signing a goalkeeper to replace David de Gea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United are set for another summer of significant spending as manager Erik ten Hag looks to close the gap to Manchester rivals City. Mount's arrival is likely, and there should be plenty more business too if the protracted takeover doesn't get in the way.