Man Utd willing to sell Fred for £20m with Brazilian midfielder keen on transfer move to Fulham

Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Fred in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils looking for £20 million ($26m) from any deal.

Brazilian has spent five years at Old Trafford

Approaching final 12 months of contract

Cottagers hoping to see asking price lowered

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder has been at Old Trafford since completing a £52m ($66m) switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018. A 12-month extension clause has been triggered in his contract through to 2024, but United are now open to offers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph reports that Fulham have registered their interest in Fred, with Marco Silva having been spotted taking in a lengthy post-game discussion with the South American following the Cottagers’ 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fulham are reluctant to meet United’s asking price for the 30-year-old, but hope a compromise can be reached that suits all parties – with further discussions set to be held regarding the financial structure of a potential deal between two Premier League rivals.

WHAT NEXT? Fred has previously said on his future plans: “I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what is everyone’s decision. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United.” The Red Devils are also reported to have put Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay up for sale, although Erik ten Hag would be prepared to keep him on board as a back-up option if no sale is sanctioned.