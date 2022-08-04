Man Utd's Telles completes Sevilla loan move after falling down left-back pecking order at Old Trafford

The Brazilian will spend the 2022-23 campaign in La Liga after accepting a switch to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

Man Utd's Alex Telles has completed a loan move to Sevilla after falling down the left-back pecking order at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian played a backup role in defence behind Luke Shaw last term, and the summer arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord left him facing the prospect of an even smaller role for the Red Devils in 2022-23.

Telles has decided to accept a temporary move Sevilla in order to take in more regular minutes, following in the footsteps of United team-mate Anthony Martial - who played for the Andalusian club on loan between January and May.

What have Man Utd said about Telles loan transfer to Sevilla?

United have released an official statement confirming the loan agreement for Telles while wishing him luck on his new challenge in La Liga.

"Manchester United defender and Brazil international Alex Telles has agreed to spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Sevilla in Spain," the statement reads.

"This move will enable Alex to play in a sixth country after starting his career with Juventude and Gremio in his native Brazil, before moving to Galatasaray in Turkey, Internazionale in Italy, Porto in Portugal and, of course, United in England.

"A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar."