Man Utd reveal Antony's squad number for 2022-23 season

Matt O'Connor-Simpson|
Manchester United have confirmed the shirt number that Antony will wear this season, following his deadline-day move from Ajax.

  • First time Antony has worn No. 21 in career
  • Man Utd will pay up to £85 million ($99m) for him
  • Inherits number from Cavani

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian will sport the No. 21 for United, while fellow new arrival Martin Dubravka has taken No. 31.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony is likely to pull on his new shirt for the first time in front of fans on Sunday, when United host high-flying Arsenal at Old Trafford. He previously used No. 11 at Ajax.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Antony is not the first South American to wear No. 21 at United. Diego Forlan, Rafael da Silva and, most recently, Edinson Cavani have all used the number.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After taking on Arsenal, United's Europa League campaign gets underway on Thursday when they host Real Sociedad.

