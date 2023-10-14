Man Utd reveal 2,000 Galatasaray fans ended up in Old Trafford home end during Champions League clash - and they were allowed to stay over safety fears

Manchester United have revealed that about 2,000 Galatasaray fans ended up in the Old Trafford home end during their recent Champions League clash.

Figure revealed at fan forum

Club apologises for 'unacceptable' situation

Restrictions on future cup matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Television pictures and footage posted on social media showed large numbers of Galatasaray fans in areas designated for home supporters during the Turkish side's raucous 3-2 victory on October 3. An investigation by United concluded that around 2,000 tickets found their way into the hands of away supporters. The club apologised to its fans for the 'unacceptable situation' while also explaining it took the decision not to eject Galatasaray fans on the night fearing it may cause a security risk. Despite the large number of Turkish fans in the home section, no incidents were reported.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scenes at Old Trafford came as something of an embarrassment for the club who admitted to being wrong-footed by Galatasaray selling only around a half of their official allocation of 4,000 tickets. Chief operating officer Collette Roche explained that ticket 'bots' managed to buy up hundreds of tickets that ended up with visiting fans on the night.

Sales of tickets for future cup games will now be restricted to accounts that have a previous purchase history with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United when the Premier League resumes next Saturday. Though the club's top brass may be more focused on FC Copenhagen's visit to Old Trafford three days later.