Man Utd & Real Madrid-linked Kane will give Spurs & Mourinho one more season - Waddle

The former Tottenham winger believes that the absence of “stupid money” in the next transfer market will see a prolific striker stay put

The lack of “stupid money” in the next transfer window is likely to see Harry Kane spend one more season at , says Chris Waddle, with the likes of and forced to wait on the striker.

A move away from north London has been mooted for the captain.

Kane has admitted that personal ambition may see him weigh up his options at some stage, with there a desire on the part of a proven 26-year-old to start challenging for major honours.

More teams

It has been suggested that United and Madrid would be willing to invest heavily in adding his obvious quality to their ranks.

Even those with the deepest pockets are, however, expected to see their spending power reined in during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, Waddle believes that Kane will give Spurs and Jose Mourinho 12 months in which to deliver long-awaited silverware.

The former Tottenham and England winger told the Racing Post: “It has been an unsettled year but I get the feeling Kane may give it another season at Tottenham and then take a long look at his options.

“It's a big year now the Euros have been rearranged and it could take 12 months for everything to settle down and for clubs to have a good look at their finances. The stupid money is just not going to be about.

“So Harry could bide his time but he will want to see things improve in the meantime, and then where will Spurs be? They will be back to being a club who might finish fourth or might finish seventh and will be seen as one that sells its best players.

“Mourinho tends to stick around for three seasons and move on, but I don't know what better offer he is going to get than the job he has now.

Article continues below

“Bosses like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are the ones everyone loves now with their attractive pressing style of football. Mourinho has a great CV but he's just not the main man anymore.

“So that's all the more reason to start looking forward to next season and making sure he gets things right.”

Questions have been asked of Mourinho’s ability to deliver tangible success in the modern era, despite his distinguished CV, while it has also been suggested that the Portuguese’s philosophy will not play to the strengths of Kane – who has netted 183 goals in 281 appearances for Spurs.