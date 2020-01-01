Man Utd linked-Rabiot has no plans to leave Juventus in January transfer window

The Frenchman says he is still adapting to life in Italy, but hopes to reach his full potential for the Bianconeri in 2020

Adrien Rabiot has dismissed rumours of a January transfer amid links to , insisting he will "stay with " for the foreseeable future.

Rabiot completed a free transfer to Juve on July 1, following a hugely frustrating spell at .

The 24-year-old was left on the sidelines for the majority of PSG's 2018-19 campaign, due to his refusal to sign a contract extension with the club.

The international was handed a lifeline by the Italian champions, but he has not yet managed to earn a regular spot in Maurizio Sarri's line-up.

Rabiot has featured in just 10 matches for Juve this season, and made only his eighth start for the club in a 4-0 home victory over on Monday.

The ex-PSG playmaker has been touted for a switch to Old Trafford in the winter window, but he has no plans to call time on his spell in just yet.

When asked to address transfer rumours after taking in a full 90 minutes of action against Cagliari, Rabiot told reporters: "Yes, I will stay with Juventus for sure. There is no problem.

"I feel the confidence of the club and of coach Sarri. 2019 was not easy for me, I came to Juve after a long time without playing.

"I'm looking to adapt to a new league, a new environment and a new coach. I hope 2020 will be better for me and be able to help Juventus by exploiting my full potential."

Goal has learned that Rabiot still enjoys the full confidence of Juve's highest-ranking officials, and they have no intention of sanctioning his departure at this stage.

Rabiot says he has finally found his "rhythm" again after so long away from the pitch, and he is certain that Juve are heading in the right direction under Sarri, with gradual improvements being made week on week.

“I'm ready to adapt and play where the team will need me," he told the club's official website. "When I arrived, I hadn't been playing for a long time, now I am finding the rhythm.

"I feel better and better and we want to keep working like this. I love our philosophy, having possession of the ball and quickly attacking the opposing team. This allows us to quickly recover the ball. Over time, we will improve further."

Juve remain second in the Serie A standings despite their latest win, with still top of the pile on goal difference after beating 3-1 at Stadio San Paolo on Monday.

Rabiot will hope to stay in Sarri's starting XI when the Bianconeri travel to Stadio Olimpico to face on Sunday, three days before a last-16 tie against .