Man Utd plot move for USMNT midfielder Taylor Booth as Erik ten Hag raids former side Utrecht

USMNT midfielder Taylor Booth has reportedly caught the eye of Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United weigh up a potential move for the Utrecht man.

United looking for Mount alternatives

Booth catches the eyes of Ten Hag

Will face competition for the signature of the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are looking to raid the Eredivisie yet again as they look towards FC Utrecht's Taylor Booth as a potential signing for the summer as per Daily Mail. The USMNT midfielder has reportedly caught the attention of the Red Devils with his performances at Ten Hag's former club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are looking towards the midfielder as an option if the club cannot complete the transfer of their primary midfield target: Chelsea's Mason Mount, who are asking the Red Devils for £60 million ($76m). As per reports, United will have to compete with Celta Vigo, Stuttgart, and Lyon for the signature of the USMNT midfielder.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will continue to push for Mason Mount's signature over the course of the next few weeks but will also be keeping tabs on Booth's situation at Utrecht.