Man Utd not considering any Lukaku bids right now, says Solskjaer

The Norwegian refused to confirm whether the striker will be at Old Trafford next season, but did insist the club have not received a tempting offer

The future of Romelu Lukaku at remains firmly up in the air, with the Belgian striker rested in the Red Devils' first pre-season outing against Perth Glory on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side strolled to a 2-0 win in with Lukaku not included in the match-day squad due to a minor injury.

The 26-year-old's absence comes in the wake of Inter beginning negotiations with United over a possible transfer a few days ago.

Asked whether Lukaku would be a Red Devils player next season, Solskjaer kept his cards close to his chest.

"Let’s see when the season starts," Solskjaer said.

"We’ve not had any bids that we’re considering. All my conversations with the players I will keep confidential. That’s between us - that's my privilege.

"There’s been so much speculation but yes he should be fit for Wednesday. He trained with the team yesterday but he wasn’t useful today."

While United could be set to lose their star striker, two of the club's newest names made their debuts on Saturday against Glory.

Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James played 45 minutes at Optus Stadium with Solskjaer encouraged by what he saw from them and United's younger players.

"Both the new lads did well. Both Dan and Aaron," he said.

"You had Mason, Angel, Jimmy, you know the young lads, Chongy, all of them showed they can make it as a Man United player.

"I think the more experienced ones did their job. It was a professional work out from everyone."

After finishing last season in sixth and set to play in the this coming campaign, the Red Devils manager declared he has silverware firmly in his sights.

Article continues below

"When you’re at Man United you aim for trophies, and for us we have the possibilities of winning trophies," Solskjaer said.

"If we sit here in nine, ten months time with a trophy I think that’s a successful season."

While silverware certainly would be a solid start, Manchester United legend Bryan Robson recently told Goal the club needs to get back to playing in the Champions League as soon as possible.