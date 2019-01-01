'Man Utd need to do f*cking better!' - Berbatov still concerned by Solskjaer's stumble to the finish in 2018-19

The former striker has been speaking ahead of a meeting with Wolves - a side that proved to be a thorn in the Red Devils' side last season

need to accept that they must “be f*cking better”, says Dimitar Berbatov, with a forgettable finish to the 2018-19 campaign still fresh in the memory.

The Red Devils stumbled over the line last season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enduring a nightmare run after an initial honeymoon period in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Wolves proved to be a serious thorn in the Norwegian’s side, with two losses suffered during trips to Molineux in Premier League and competition.

Those reversals formed part of a stumble which included eight setbacks in 11 games, with United finishing in sixth place and without a major honour for a second year in a row.

They are now preparing to head back to the West Midlands, and Berbatov is looking for Solskjaer’s side to prove that they have learned their lessons and are a different beast in 2019-20.

The former Red Devils striker told the Daily Star: “There’s only one thing I’d like to see - a better performance than last season.

“The way we finished was disappointing. So this season, hopefully they can perform better.

“Not only one player but everybody as a group.

“They must say to themselves ‘ok, we need to be f*cking better’.”

United were able to raise their game for a season opener against , with a clinical display seeing them run out 4-0 winners over the Blues.

Summer signings made an instant impact at Old Trafford in that contest, with Berbatov hoping to see more of the same from key men at Molineux.

He added to Betfair: “United were better than I expected them to be against Chelsea and I think many United fans were surprised by the quality of the performance.

“Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were unbelievably commanding in defence while [Marcus] Rashford and Anthony Martial showed a strong understanding up front.

“They are two intelligent young forwards and as long as they communicate they can be deadly together.

“Rashford's finishing was exquisite while Martial scored a typical number nine's goal that showed he's got what it takes to wear my old shirt.”

United are due to face Wolves on Monday, with their meeting wrapping up the second round of fixtures in the English top-flight.