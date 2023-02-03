Man Utd monitoring American starlet Taylor Booth ahead of possible transfer raid for USMNT hopeful

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring American starlet Taylor Booth, with Erik ten Hag mulling over another transfer raid on the Eredivisie.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old midfielder, who has spent time on the books of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, is currently catching the eye in the Netherlands with Utrecht – registering two goals and three assists through 16 appearances this season. There are now suggestions that he could soon follow fellow countrymen Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Booth, with Ten Hag – who prised Anthony and Lisandro Martinez away from Ajax in the summer of 2022, while also acquiring Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord – boasting strong ties to Utrecht from his playing and early coaching days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Booth walked away from Bayern last year despite the German giants presenting him with multiple contract extension offers, with his decision to go in search of regular first-team football in the Netherlands being vindicated as he begins to register on the radar of other European superpowers.

WHAT NEXT? Booth was born in Utah, and has represented the United States at Under-19 level, but he boasts an Italian passport through his father’s heritage and will need to be snapped up quickly by the USMNT if they are to be the ones to benefit from his considerable potential at international level.