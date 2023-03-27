Man Utd dealt ANOTHER midfield injury blow as Marcel Sabitzer sustains knee problem while on Austria duty

Dan Bernstein
|
Marcel Sabitzer Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
M. SabitzerManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAustria

Marcel Sabitzer is the latest Manchester United midfielder to sustain an injury, the club announced on Monday.

  • Brought to Man Utd in January
  • Asked to fill gaps left by injured players
  • Now injured himself on international duty

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich loanee picked up a knee problem in Austria training and had to end his session early. He's been dealing with pain in the region for at least a few days and sat out Austria's 2-1 win over Estonia on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has only served one game of a four-match ban, while midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are out injured. Sabitzer would be in line to start for the Red Devils if fit, but his status is now unclear.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Marcel Sabitzer Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesChristian Eriksen Manchester United 2022-23GettyDonny van de Beek Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? If Sabitzer is not fit to play for the Red Devils against Newcastle on Sunday, the "McFred" duo of Scott McTominay and Fred may be selected in midfield by Erik ten Hag.

