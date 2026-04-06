Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez teams up with Crunchyroll for anime capsule collection

If you're a football and anime fan, then Crunchyroll have just dropped one of the biggest drops of the month with a limited-edition capsule collection, partnering with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez. The collaboration combines two of the most passionate fan bases globally - we love to see it.

The stunning new merch is inspired by Martinez and pays homage to the roots of playing for Argentina, as well as his success with Manchester United. The defender's intensity and fearless playing style are admired across the world and have earned him the nickname 'The Butcher' or 'Licha' amongst fans.

But, just like many of the beloved shonen anime heroes, a nickname doesn’t always tell the full story. This collection represents a story of passion and inspiration for Martinez, and allows fans to learn about him in a way they might not have experienced before.

Crunchyroll

"Something I love about this collaboration is that it allows me to show a different side of myself,” said Martinez. “When you’re on the pitch, you get so caught up in the game and live it with such passion that, in a way, you end up transforming too, just like the anime characters. The nickname 'The Butcher' was born from the fans, so I think it’s a great way for us to connect.”

The collection includes six amazing new items, including The Butcher T-shirt and Hoodie, Licha T-Shirt and Crewneck Sweatshirt. Plus, there are accessories in the form of Crew Socks and The Butcher Scarf, meaning there's something for everyone to add some anime and footy edge to their wardrobe. What's better, they're the perfect pieces to mix and match with your everyday essentials so that you can dress them up or down.

Crunchyroll

Though they may have originated in different worlds, just like Martinez and Man Utd, anime and football are synonymous with being cultural and global phenomena that spark deep connectivity and passion. 'The Butcher', which is at the heart of and the driving spirit behind this collaboration, offers fans across both worlds a deeper connection to the player's story of perseverance.

Shop: Lisandro Martinez x Crunchyroll collection

Crunchyroll

The collection is available exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store from April 6th, 2026.

Crunchyroll also has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll, whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.