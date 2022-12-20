Man Utd-linked Osimhen breaks silence on January transfer rumours

Reported Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has explained how he's determined to win a major trophy with Napoli, amid suggestions he could leave.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria international has been on Manchester United's radar for a while and a move to the Premier League seemed to be a possibility in the summer of 2022. There were no concrete talks, however, and Osimhen ended up staying put at Napoli, with the forward having now claimed he wants to win a major trophy with the Serie A side before potentially moving on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It’s hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs in Italy, right now I am only focused on this season because we haven’t done anything yet. We must win something and then we’ll see what happens," he told Il Mattino.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has scored nine Serie A goals from 11 matches and has been a key figure in Napoli's quest to win the Scudetto. Indeed, Luciano Spalletti's side sit top of the table with 41 points from 15 matches, eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan, but Osimhen isn't getting carried away just yet. He said: "We’re looking forward to starting again. Nobody thinks that these eight points give any guarantee for the future. The season is long and we are aware that we must not slow down to keep the lead. We must continue like this, work hard, pretending we are not at the top of the table. We must not think about those looking forward to our defeat. We want to beat Inter [in their next game], but it won’t be easy."

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The forward will return to competitive action against Inter on January 4, with it appearing certain he'll be staying put in Naples, until the end of the 2022-23 season at least.