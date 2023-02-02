Man Utd-linked Houssem Aouar agrees summer transfer to Real Betis

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been linked with teams in the Premier League, has agreed a summer transfer to Real Betis, GOAL has learned.

France international running down contract

Will become a free agent in the summer

Ready for a new challenge in Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international playmaker, who saw a switch to Nottingham Forest speculated on in 2022 and was said to be one of those in Manchester United’s sights as they sought to bring in cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on January deadline day, is preparing to sever ties with Lyon as a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL understands that Aouar has an agreement in place with Betis that will see him head to La Liga once his contract with Ligue 1 heavyweights comes to an end – with there only a few details left to sort out before a move can be made official.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Serie A side Inter and Betis’ arch-rivals Sevilla were also said to be in the hunt for Aouar, but his entourage are convinced that the Benito Villamarin Stadium is the best destination for him – having already paid a visit to Andalusia following an invite from former Lyon star Nabil Fekir.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Aouar, who was once considered to be one of the hottest prospects in European football, will be hoping to kick-start his career with Betis after seeing less than 400 minutes of game time for Lyon this season – with the 24-year-old midfielder being frozen out after making it clear that he wishes to take on a new challenge.