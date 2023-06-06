Man Utd plotting Leon Goretzka transfer swoop with Bayern Munich likely to consider sale if they seal Declan Rice deal

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leon Goretzka – who may become available this summer if Bayern Munich snap up Declan Rice.

Bundesliga giants keen on Hammers star

Deal would allow sales to be sanctioned

Red Devils keen to reinforce engine room

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga champions are said to have joined the race for West Ham captain Rice, with the England international expected to form part of a big-money transfer in the next window. The addition of another midfielder at the Allianz Arena would pave the way for a positional rival to depart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sky Deutschland, the man deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern could be Germany international Goretzka. He has struggled to win the trust of new coach Thomas Tuchel, with limited game time taken in during a difficult second-half of the season in 2022-23.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With questions being asked of Goretzka’s future, it is suggested that “there are many top clubs abroad who have him on their radar, one of them is Manchester United. They are watching his situation very closely and when they realise that Goretzka really has to go, United will pick up the phone.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Goretzka has been with Bayern since 2018, taking in 179 appearances for the club, but the 28-year-old has started to slip down the pecking order in Bavaria. United took one midfielder from Bayern in January, as they put a loan deal in place for Austrian star Marcel Sabitzer, and a familiar path may be trodden again in the summer transfer window.