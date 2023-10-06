More bad news for Man Utd! Jarrad Branthwaite signs new long-term Everton contract after being tipped as Lisandro Martinez's January replacement

Jarrad Branthwaite, a target for Manchester United to replace an injured Lisandro Martinez in January, has extended his Everton deal.

  • Martinez out until 2024 with a metatarsal injury
  • Branthwaite emerged as a potential United target
  • Defender pens Everton over extension

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag is dealing with a injury crisis, with the Argentine centre back becoming the latest member to join the treatment room. Martinez is undergoing a second operation on a foot injury that could potentially rule him out until 2024. The team management had shortlisted the Toffees' defender as a replacement, but their pursuit has ended in disappointment after Everton announced Branthwaite has extended his contract until 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Branthwaite shone brightly while he was on loan with Dutch outfit PSV in the previous season. In fact, the Eredivisie side even wanted to get him on a permanent transfer but Dyche revealed that the club always viewed him as a long-term prospect and wants the player to make a mark in the Premier League.

"He’s someone we were monitoring last year (even when he was out on loan). We were hearing good things about him. I spoke to him a couple of times briefly, not too much depth, just a chat really to catch up,” Dyche said.

“We made it clear that we wanted him to come back in pre-season and to do what he does in front of us because you can only tell so much through a screen as the stories we heard were very positive. He missed a bit of pre-season, which is unfortunate, to get him up to real fitness but he’s come into the side and has done well."

WHAT NEXT? Everton will host Bournemouth next in the Premier League on Saturday while United will play against Brentford at the same time.

