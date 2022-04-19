Man Utd 'humiliated' by Liverpool as Rangnick admits Premier League rivals are 'six years ahead of us'

Ralf Rangnick admitted that Manchester United were "humiliated" by rivals Liverpool once again as the manager conceded that the club's longtime rivals are "six years" ahead of the Red Devils.

Man Utd were once again battered by Liverpool, as they followed up a 5-0 loss to the Reds earlier this season with a 4-0 defeat on Tuesday at Anfield.

With the loss, Manchester United have seen their top four hopes continue to dim, with Rangnick acknowledging that his side have every reason to be embarrassed at another lesson from a top club.

What did Rangnick say?

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating," Rangnick told BBC Match of the Day. "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level.

"That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

Rangnick on formation

Rangnick's squad began the match with a three-at-the-back system, with Phil Jones brought into the team for only his second start in two years.

It immediately backfired, as Liverpool were up a goal within five minutes before running rampant for the rest of the first half.

Rangnick changed things up at the half, bringing in Jadon Sancho for Jones to add another attacking option, but he admitted that formation matters little in a match where Manchester United were so thoroughly outclassed.

"I don't think a different formation at the start would have changed anything," Rangnick said. "The first goal we conceded, it was not part of the game plan to be that high up and concede a counter-attack after five minutes. That changed the game.

"The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second-best in all relevant areas.

"Second half we changed a centre-back with Jadon Sancho. The first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. Had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off.

"For the third goal it came from a ball we should not play. A pressing invitation - 12 yards into Anthony Elanga, who is a player for behind their backline. It is inviting them for those moments and six seconds later the ball was in our net."

