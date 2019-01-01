'Man Utd have to cut out mistakes' - McTominay disappointed first Old Trafford goal didn't deliver win over Arsenal

The Scotland international midfielder opened the scoring in a Premier League meeting with the Gunners, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored parity

Scott McTominay admits need to cut out the “little mistakes” after being left disappointed once again by a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.

The Red Devils took the lead in a Premier League meeting with old adversaries, with McTominay recording his first senior goal at Old Trafford.

A stunning drive from the edge of the box broke the deadlock and put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in control of a contest they hoped would spark their 2019-20 campaign into life.

Those hopes were, however, to be drowned out in a Manchester downpour as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang benefited from VAR intervention to restore parity.

The Gabonese took advantage of United’s inability to play their way out from the back, with McTominay conceding that the hosts continue to do themselves few favours.

He told MUTV: “It is definitely a disappointment with different opportunities we had in the game and the way we started in the first 45 minutes, because we were right on the front foot and doing a lot of things right.

“I thought we were good value for three points.

“It is little mistakes that we have to start cutting out because they cost you games, and points in this respect. Everyone in the dressing room knows it is a tough one to take because we were on top.”

McTominay could have had a second on the night, as he powered a second-half header over the crossbar, with United left to reflect on what could have been.

“I probably should have scored that header and that was disappointing,” the international midfielder added.

“There were a lot of different chances we had in the game and it is about us being more ruthless in front of goal now.

“I have said it in previous weeks we have to get more opportunities and create more. That is something the gaffer, Kieran [McKenna] and Michael [Carrick] are reiterating in the training sessions.

“We are Manchester United and everything is so well documented but we have a real good bunch of players who are a tight-knit group and the team spirit is really, really good. We keep everything in house and it is all positive.”

One positive for McTominay was his third competitive goal for the Red Devils, with the 22-year-old going on to say: “I had a funny feeling in the hotel that I was going to score at Wolves as well, so it must be the sleeping I am doing in the afternoons!

“It was an amazing feeling to score my first goal at Old Trafford. I scored a couple in the reserves but it is always a nice feeling to score in front of 76,000 people. It was amazing.

“The crowd were absolutely unbelievable.”