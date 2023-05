Tottenham star Harry Kane broke another Premier League record when he scored against Leeds in the final game of the season.

The Spurs star's early goal against Leeds is the 27th game in which he has scored this season, moving ahead of Andy Cole, who scored in 26 different matches in 1993-94.

The England international has also now scored in 10 goals in matches on the final day of the season, also separating him from Cole and Les Ferdinand.

