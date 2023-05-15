Man Utd to finally release injury-ravaged Phil Jones after 13 appearances in four years & none this season

Manchester United are reportedly set to finally release Phil Jones after seeing him make just 13 appearances across the last four years.

Defender joined in 2011

Is a Premier League title winner

Ravaged by injuries of late

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 31-year-old has been at Old Trafford since 2011 – making him one of few figures still on the club’s books to have savoured Premier League title glory under Sir Alex Ferguson. He has, however, struggled badly with injuries of late and has become something of a forgotten man.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones’ contract is now running down, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that he will be released as a free agent this summer. Long-standing knee problems have prevented Jones from making much of an impact in recent times, as his last appearance for United came against Brentford on May 2, 2022.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has not seen a single minute of game time under Erik ten Hag this season and is seemingly set to be let go alongside fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe – who has not played for United since the 2021 Europa League final and recently completed a four-month loan spell at Championship side Stoke.

WHAT NEXT? United are also reportedly preparing to part with Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith, academy goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny and Charlie Wellens, while Spanish striker Mateo Mejia faces an uncertain future. Decisions are yet to be made on whether back-up goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop will be handed extensions to their expiring contracts.