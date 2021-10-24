Man Utd fans want Solskjaer sacked for humiliating collapse against Liverpool

Manchester United fans called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked during their humiliation against Liverpool on Sunday.

The visitors were 5-0 up against the Red Devils within just 50 minutes, while a terrible afternoon for the hosts went from bad to worse when Paul Pogba was sent off.

Pogba had only been brought on at half-time and lasted just 15 minutes before he was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Naby Keita, with the game ending in a 5-0 humiliation for the Red Devils.

What has been said?

United fans started leaving the stadium even before Pogba's dismissal and before long #OleOut was trending on Twitter.

