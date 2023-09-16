Huge boos! Man Utd fans jeer Erik ten Hag's decision to replace Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial against Brighton

Manchester United fans did not approve of Erik ten Hag's decision to replace Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial against Brighton.

Man Utd fans boo Hojlund substitute

Martial came on for the striker

Red Devils beaten by Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish forward started for Manchester United for the first time on Saturday against Brighton in a Premier League clash. Despite having a decent outing, Ten Hag decided to substitute the striker with Anthony Martial in the 64th minute which did not go down well with the fans at Old Trafford as there were huge boos across the stadium when Hojlund left the pitch.

Hojlund did come close to scoring his first goal for Manchester United in the 42nd minute but his attempt was ruled out by VAR. The forward had found the back of the net from Marcus Rashford's pass but the VAR check showed that before Rashford sent the pass the ball had crossed the byline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United slipped to yet another defeat after losing to Arsenal in their last gameweek. Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro were on target for the Seagulls while Hannibal Mejbri scored a consolation goal for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.