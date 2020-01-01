Man Utd face Chelsea and Arsenal face Man City or Newcastle in FA Cup semi-finals
Manchester United will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Arsenal will take on either Manchester City or Newcastle.
The ties will be played at Wembley on the 18th and 19th of July.
Manchester United sealed their place in the last four on Saturday when they won 2-1 away at Norwich after extra time, while Chelsea knocked out Leicester with a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to ensure they progressed.
Arsenal sealed their place in the last four thanks to a late winner against Sheffield United on Sunday and their opponents are yet to be determined as the clash between Newcastle and City was still being played when the draw was made on Sunday.
