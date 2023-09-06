Man Utd confirm signing of Hinata Miyazawa as Liverpool miss out on deal for Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner

- Man Utd sign Hinata Miyazawa
- Golden Boot winner at Women's World Cup
- Liverpool wanted the Japanese midfielder
WHAT HAPPENED? Miyazawa enjoyed great success at the recently concluded Women's World Cup where she became the first non-European player to win the Golden Boot Award. She netted five times in four games as Japan reached the quarter-final. The midfielder is now all set to ply her trade in England.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than United, Liverpool were also in the race to sign the Japanese star but it was the Red Devils in the end who sealed the deal.
WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to the club's official website, Miyazawa said, "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Marc Skinner's side are currently conducting their pre-season training in Germany and are set to face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Wednesday.