Man Utd 'completed' after Rasmus Hojlund & Andre Onana signings as Sir Alex Ferguson insists Erik ten Hag is doing a 'fantastic job' at Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United have been "completed" by the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

WHAT HAPPENED? United signed forward Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million ($92m) earlier this month and goalkeeper Onana for £48m ($61m) from Inter Milan in July, on top of recruiting midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £55m ($70m) move. Despite those additions, United laboured to an unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday, although Hojlund was out with a back issue. Before the contest, legendary former manager Ferguson praised the job manager Erik ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and said two signings in particular have given the Red Devils a more complete squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think Ten Hag’s done a fantastic job," Ferguson told CBS Sports. "He’s grabbed it and brought his own players in, which was important. If he gets the centre forward [Hojlund] ready quickly they’ll be a really good side. That's what they've really lacked over the last few years.

"The rest of the team is very good. They've got great experience, the defenders with [Raphael] Varane and [Lisandro] Martinez. Experience in midfield with [Christian] Eriksen and Casemiro. The foundations are there and they're always completed by your goalkeeper and centre forward. The new goalkeeper is very athletic and the centre forward hopefully can get fit quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United want to get back to competing for top titles this season after winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the top four in 2022-23. The Red Devils have been backed in the transfer market and Ten Hag will hope they can be competitive in the Premier League and the Champions League this term.

WHAT NEXT? United are back in Premier League action on Saturday away to Tottenham, with Hojlund likely to be absent once again while he continues his recovery.