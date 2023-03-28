Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen ‘has asked’ Alex Iwobi about the Premier League as transfer talk rages around Napoli striker

Victor Osimhen “has asked” about the Premier League, says Alex Iwobi, with the Napoli striker being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Nigerian striker starring in Serie A

Wants to test himself in England

Interest building ahead of the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal and Newcastle are also said to be keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old frontman, who has hit 25 goals for the runaway Serie A leaders and Champions League quarter-finalists this season. Osimhen will not come cheap, as he is said to have a nine-figure price tag around his neck, but his head is being turned slightly by admiring glances being shot in his direction from England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Everton midfielder Iwobi has told The Beautiful Game Podcast when asked if his Nigeria international team-mate is intrigued by life in the Premier League: “He has asked. All of them ask. I am sure he probably has the ambition to play in the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has admitted that the opportunity to turn out in the English top-flight at some stage in the future would be a dream come true for him. He told The Athletic: “I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but, like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen is tied to a contract at Napoli through to 2025, meaning that they are under no pressure to sell, but the likes of United and Chelsea find themselves in need of another proven No.9 and they are prepared to spend big in order to secure the signature of a prolific presence.