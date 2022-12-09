'It was in our hands' - Man Utd star Casemiro reacts to Brazil World Cup penalty elimination to Croatia

Casemiro has reacted to Brazil's loss to Croatia, a defeat that sees Brazil's wait for a sixth World Cup go on for at least another four years.

Brazil out on penalties at hands of Croatia

Went ahead through Neymar but couldn't hold on

Man Utd midfielder won't retire despite age

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil, tipped by many to go all the way, lost out to a stubborn Croatian side on spot-kicks, sparking emotional scenes amongst the Brazil squad. The Manchester United midfielder can have no regrets, he dispatched his penalty confidently past Dominik Livakovic. However, it meant nothing in the end as Croatia progressed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking soon after the loss, Casemiro said: "All defeats are painful, especially when you have a goal, a dream, you have a four-year job for that moment. But it's hard to find words. Hard to find moments. It's lifting your head, life goes on. We are sad, everyone in the group did their best. We get upset, mainly because of the way it was. It was in our hand, it escaped there. Hard moment. Now it's peace of mind, life that has to go on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder is yet to taste World Cup triumph with Brazil but he's not ready to give up that chance just yet. He hinted that he won't be retiring from international football despite his age, saying: "I'm 30, man. Of course, there are always kids, but I'm 30 years old, I'm living the best moment of my career, I'm very happy at the club I'm at. I missed an opportunity, but we need to see."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? It's unlikely the midfielder will call time on his international career in the wake of this result and will want to get back to Manchester United as soon as possible to put this disappointment behind him. They're back in action on December 21 against Burnley in the Carabao Cup.