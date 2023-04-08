Man Utd captain Harry Maguire says he has 'responsibility' to move the club forward

After leading Manchester United to a comfortable win against Everton, club captain Harry Maguire spoke to BBC Match of the Day.

Maguire's sixth Premier League start

Named as United's captain

Has outlined his responsibility at the club

WHAT HAPPENED?

Manchester United recorded their 17th win of the season with a dominant performance against Everton in the Premier League. The win saw Erik ten Hag's men solidify their claim for a top four spot and also featured Harry Maguire, make his sixth Premier League start of the season.

The England international and Red Devils captain has forced his way back into the manager's plans, and has now outlined how he interprets his responsibility at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Maguire, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, began: "I have a responsibility to make sure the club moves forward and that's whether I'm playing or not. I feel like my form has been good for England and Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Maguire recognizes the intense competition for playing minutes at the club, and appears determined to hold onto his place.

"I respect and know that we have good competition in my position at this club," he began. "There's four top international centre-backs at this club and we are all pushing to be the best."

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United are up against Sevilla in their next game in first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

They will return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on April 16 before playing the second leg of the in the Europa League on 21st April.

Ten Hag's men will then be up against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton in an FA Cup semi-final.