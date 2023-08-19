'No excuses' - Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes blasts VAR handball denial in Tottenham defeat and calls for apology after Andre Onana incident against Wolves

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes blasted the match officials for VAR no-call penalty decision against Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes furious after Man Utd were denied penalty

Fernandes wants VAR officials to conduct post-game interviews

Garnacho's shot clearly struck Romero's arm

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were denied a seemingly clear penalty in the 26th minute of the match against Tottenham Hotspur after Alejandro Garnacho's shot from inside the box struck the outstretched arm of Cristian Romero. Referee Michael Oliver chose to award the visitors a corner while VAR reviewed the decision.

Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes was furious after the match for not being given a penalty as he suggested that the VAR officials should conduct post-match interviews to explain their decisions during games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Fernandes said, "You have to ask him. They have to start making interviews after the games so that they can explain themselves. It was a clear penalty, no excuses for not seeing, no excuses for the VAR to not see that. Last week they made a big thing on United not having a penalty against. I want to see what is going to happen this week if it is going to happen the same show they did last week. I want to see if Jon Moss also comes to apologise to our dressing room like they did to the manager of Wolves. I hope he can come.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Manchester United's opening game week clash, Wolves were wrongly denied a late penalty in their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford after Andre Onana clashed with two opposition players inside the penalty box during the added time. Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief Howard Webb later apologized to Wolves for the mistake and referees Simon Hooper and Michael Salisbury, who were on VAR duty, were dropped from the referee appointments for the coming weekend's Premier League games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Spurs, Erik ten Hag's side will now face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on August 26.