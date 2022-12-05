Man Utd & Brazil star Casemiro names his idols as Ronaldo, Zidane & Scholes all figure

Casemiro may be one of the finest holding midfielders on the planet, but he grew up idolising playmakers such as Zinedine Zidane and Paul Scholes.

South American has mastered the holding role

Grew up taking inspiration from playmakers

Enjoyed watching Brazilian, French & English stars

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international has gone on to cement his own standing among the great and good of world football, with five Champions League triumphs enjoyed at Real Madrid before making a big-money transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2022. His particular skill set is now being put to good use at Old Trafford, with the talented 30-year-old hoping that he can continue to walk in the footsteps of those that inspired him to become a professional footballer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro has told United’s official website when asked to pick up his boyhood heroes: “I think when you’re a kid you have a lot of idols don’t you. You have players that you’d never have imagined going on to meet one day. But now it’s my turn, in the sense that lots of youngsters are inspired by United players. But honestly, I used to love watching Zidane.

"I loved watching Scholes too, and talking of United, Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, what an incredible player! These are all players who were winners. Ronaldo Fenomeno, Ronaldinho Gaucho... And talking of players in my position, Gilberto Silva, Mauro Silva, Claude Makelele… When you’re a kid you have lots of idols and heroes, lots of players that you like and lots of players who inspire you. So maybe not everyone remembers all of them, but for me, they were just the top players in the world!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro is currently in the process of trying to cement his own legacy at the 2022 World Cup, with Brazil among the favourites to capture a global title in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Brazil will be in last-16 action against South Korea on Monday, while United return to the competitive stage after taking in a mid-season break when facing Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 21.