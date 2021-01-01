Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to Haaland transfer talks

Mino Raiola has started discussing a potential summer transfer, with the Red Devils part of a group of Europe's top clubs keen on the Norwegian

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not comment on whether Manchester United will be making a move for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but did suggest that there are only a certain number of teams who are capable of signing the forward.

The Norwegian goal machine is a top target for numerous clubs across Europe, with his father, alongside his agent, Mino Raiola, spotted arriving in Barcelona yesterday before reportedly travelling to Madrid for talks.

United tried to sign the 20-year-old last season but he opted for a move to the Bundesliga instead and while the club remain interested in adding the forward to their squad, Solskjaer was giving little away.

What's been said?

Solskjaer told a press conference ahead of the game against Brighton: "Well, I'm focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football there is only so many places anyone can go to.

"As I said, we focus on the ones who are here and even though I worked with Erling it's not right for me as Man United manager to talk about Erling. I can talk about him as an ex-coach of his, but he will make his own mind up."

Are Man Utd interested in Haaland?

In short, yes. Solskjaer has said in the past that the club will always be looking at the best players in the world and with the United boss having managed Haaland before, the pair have a good personal relationship.

United are in need of a striker this summer with Edinson Cavani’s second season up in the air and Anthony Martial struggling as the No 9. However, it will be a tough task to land Haaland as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in acquiring him.

What else was said?

Solskjaer was asked about the pictures which showed Haaland’s father and Raiola arriving in Barcelona and he pledged they will attempt to be more discreet with their transfer business.

The Red Devils boss said: "I think the way the world works at the moment, you'd like to do all your business on the quiet but there are platforms everywhere, there’s news, the media make that more difficult. Who can you trust?

"Hopefully we can suddenly sit here with players no one has written about. We conduct our recruitment business, scouting, the players that we are interested in, I feel we do it the right way.

"Who we're interested in, who we can go for and who we will go for, I'm not going to comment on that."

