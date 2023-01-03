Man Utd will avoid 'burning money' on a new striker as Ten Hag insists Martial has had a 'huge impact'

Manchester United may have parted with Cristiano Ronaldo, but Erik ten Hag insists they will not be “burning money” on another striker.

WHAT HAPPENED? Another transfer window is now open for business, with the Red Devils in a position where they could bolster their attacking options if the right player becomes available. Ten Hag will not be spending for the sake of it, though, with the Dutch tactician of the opinion that Anthony Martial can be the man to lead the line for United through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has said of resisting any urge to splash the cash on a direct replacement for Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who saw his contract terminated in December: “You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money. You don't strengthen the squad and it doesn't help you. We have a good team when all are available. We have [a striker], Anthony Martial, I'm really happy with his performances across many games. He has had a really good impact. If you see his minutes and the impact he has had it's been huge.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France international Martial has registered five goals and two assists through 10 appearances in all competitions this season, with that form suggesting that United do not need to spend again during a winter window that is notoriously difficulty to find value in.

WHAT NEXT? United are the lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top eight in 2022-23, with an attacking spark proving hard to come by at times, but they have claimed three successive wins without conceding a goal since returning from the World Cup break and will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Bournemouth.