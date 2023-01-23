'Man City will win Premier League' - Neville thinks champions will beat Arsenal to title

Gary Neville believes Manchester City will pip Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners leading the race at the moment.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over Manchester City after they beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday. But former Red Devils defender Gary Neville is still not convinced that Mikel Arteta's side can go all the way, as he feels the Gunners will drop points and allow the Sky Blues to overtake them in the title race.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t see them going on to win the League. I think Manchester City will win the League because I think what they’ve got in them is a special run. I think that at a point in the season, Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it’ll become very difficult for them," Neville told Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After registering a brilliant comeback win over Tottenham, City continued their fine form over the weekend as they thrashed Wolves 3-0 with Erling Haaland scoring his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just 19 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? The top two teams in the Premier League are set to face each other in a mouthwatering FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday.